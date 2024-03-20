Fire at Malibagh restaurant injures 4

A fire incident at a restaurant injured four workers in Dhaka's Malibagh area this evening.

The incident occurred at Hazrat Shahjalal Hotel and Restaurant, located on the ground floor of a three-storey building near the Hosaf Tower, around 6:00pm, Ariful Islam, senior station officer at Khilgaon Fire Station, told The Daily Star.

Md Touhid, who works at the restaurant, said a fault in the gas line pipe in the kitchen might have caused the fire. The four victims were selling iftar items during the incident.

The fire was extinguished before a fire engine reached the spot, he added.

The injured -- Maruf, 16, Julhas, 17, Sabuj, 40, -- were taken to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

Sabuj suffered 27 percent burns while Maruf received 18 percent burns and Julhas 14 percent, said added Inspector Bacchu Mia.

Another injured, Hannan, 24, with 65 percent burn was admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital, said Dr Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of the burn institute.