Fire on LPG tanker put out after 35 hours

Probe body members visit the two affected tankers

The fire that broke out in B LPG Sophia, LPG transporting Panama-flagged tanker, was fully extinguished by yesterday, over 35 hours after the vessel caught fire.

With the help of tugboat Kandari-4 of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA), the tanker was towed to around 16 nautical miles off the Kutubdia Lighthouse while firefighting tugboats of CPA, navy, and coast guard kept spraying water, said port officials.

CPA Secretary Omar Faruk told The Daily Star that the fire could be fully doused by 12:15pm but the two CPA tugs kept spraying water to make Sophia, a small vessel, cool.

Two tankers, B LPG Sophia and mother tanker Captain Nikolas, caught fire during ship-to-ship transfer of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the anchorage off Kutubdia around 12:45am on Sunday, in the third incident of vessels catching fire in two weeks.

The crew of Captain Nikolas, a 230-metre Tanzania-flagged vessel, put out the flames around 3:00am, almost three hours after the ship caught fire, according to CPA.

Meanwhile, members of the CPA committee formed to investigate the incident went to Kutubdia anchorage yesterday to visit the two fire-affected tankers.

The team, led by CPA member (harbour and marine) Commodore M Fazlar Rahman, and some crew of Sophia got on board the Sophia for inspection around 5:00pm.

Contacted, Captain Faridul Alam, CPA deputy conservator, told this newspaper that they inspected the tanker and advised its master to drop anchor for holding the ship in a safe anchorage position.

He added that CPA tugboats were there to monitor it.

Port officials said it took a long time to fully douse the flame because gas emitted from the cargo hold, causing small fires.

Quoting one of the tugboat masters engaged in the firefighting, a senior official of the CPA marine department said the firefighting tugboats managed to bring the fire at the first LPG tank of the ship under control by Sunday morning.

He added that they struggled to control the blaze at the second and third tank until gas was emitted fully, said the official.