Fire kills woman in Magura

A woman was killed in a fire that broke out at a house in Magura's Mohammadpur upazila last night.

The deceased was identified as Piari Begum, 75.

Quoting locals, Md Borhanuzzaman, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said the fire originated at the house of Piari's son-in-law Akkas Mollah at Charpara village around 8:00pm.

When the fire spread, all the family members, except Piari, manage to leave the house, the OC said.

Piari was trapped inside the house and died at the scene, he said.

The fire might have originated from the kitchen. It also caused significant damage to the belongings and property within the houses, the police official said.

A case has been filed in this regard.