Fire incidents: 2 die and 42 more suffer burn injuries in Rangpur, Dinajpur

Two died from burn injuries, among the 44 admitted patients, at Rangpur Medical College Hospital within the last two weeks.

The deceased were identified as Nasrin Begum, 35, from Rangpur city, and Ameena Begum, 60, from Pirgacha upazila.

Nasrin passed away this morning, while Ameena died on Saturday.

Rangpur and Dinajpur have been experiencing similar incidents of burn injuries due to the ongoing cold wave.

According to the hospital sources, 42 patients are currently under treatment, with 11 in the burn unit and 31 in the surgical, pediatric, and women's wards.

Dr Faruk Alam, a physician in the burn and plastic surgery unit, said the patients suffered burns ranging from 10 percent to 45 percent of their bodies due to the use of hot water and firewood in the last 13 days.

Dr AM Akhtaruzzaman, deputy director of RMCH, emphasised the need for awareness, citing the commonality of such burn incidents during the winter season.

"Most victims are women and children," he added.

Mustafijur Rahman, an official from the Rangpur Meteorological Office, highlighted the frigid temperatures, recording a minimum of 8.5°C in Dinajpur.

Additionally, Rangpur recorded 10.3°C, Saidpur 10.2°C, Tentulia 8.8°C, Nilphamari Dimla 10.2°C, Rajarhat 11.8°C, Gaibandha 11.5°C, and Lalmonirhat 11.5°C.