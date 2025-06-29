Fire at Imperial Hospital in Ctg brought under control

Hospital operations remain unaffected, says authority

A fire that broke out at Imperial Hospital in the port city's Pahartali area early today was brought under control within 25 minutes.

The blaze started around 4:00am.

The fire damaged the ground floor of the hospital's administrative building. However, no patients were harmed, and there was no disruption to patient care, according to the Fire Service.

Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director of the Fire Service's Chattogram division, said the fire originated from an electrical short circuit. Two units of the Fire Service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control within 20 to 25 minutes. While major damage was avoided, materials stored on the ground floor of the administrative building were burned.

Helal Uddin, chief executive officer of Imperial Hospital, told The Daily Star that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the hospital's central UPS system battery. Although the extent of the damage has not yet been fully assessed, he confirmed that the fire was limited to the administrative building and did not affect the main hospital premises. "Hospital operations remain normal," he added.