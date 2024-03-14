Fire at Hatirpool building doused

The fire that broke out at a six-storey building near Hatirpool kitchen market in Dhaka this evening has been doused after nearly four hours of frantic efforts.

Seven fire engines brought the blaze under control around 8:35pm two and a half hours after it originated in a carpet warehouse on the first floor of the building.

The firefighters doused it around 9:45pm, said Rashed Bin Khalid, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Seven persons-- five men and two women-- have been rescued from the roof of the building "Raj Complex", said Talha Bin Jasim, media officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

"We had to break the building's wall as there were no windows," the official added.