Fire halts power generation at Raozan plant just three days after restart

Just three days after restarting operations, power generation at the Raozan Thermal Power Plant in Chattogram has been suspended again due to a fire.

The blaze broke out in the battery room of Unit-2 3:00pm yesterday following an explosion, forcing the unit to shut down.

It took a team from the Raozan fire service about an hour and a half to bring the flames under control, with the fire fully contained by 5:00pm.

Sources said the 440-megawatt power plant had remained shut for three years and was only restarted last Sunday. Unit-2 had begun generating up to 180 megawatts of electricity before the incident occurred.

Muhammad Abdu Jahed, chief engineer of the power plant, told The Daily Star that production was halted after a fire broke out in the battery room of Unit-2.

"At first, our staff tried to control the fire. Later, we informed the fire service, which successfully brought the blaze under control after 90 minutes," he said.

"Unfortunately, just three days later, the unit has gone offline again. A committee has been formed to investigate the incident."

Jahed further explained that the plant had remained inactive mainly due to a gas supply shortage.

"We are currently assessing the extent of the damage and working to replace the damaged batteries so that electricity generation can resume as soon as possible," he said.