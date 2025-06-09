Fire guts 5 jhut godowns in Gazipur

A fire has gutted at least five jhut (fabric scraps) warehouses in the Ambag area in Konabari, Gazipur.

Almost all the leftover scraps of fabric stored in those warehouses have been destroyed in the fire that broke out around 2:00pm today, according to the local fire service department.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be known.

Four fire engines are currently working at the scene to douse the blaze completely, Ibrahim Hossain of Konabari Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, told The Daily Star at 5:00pm.

"So far, we've been able to bring the fire under control at five godowns. There are more godowns as well as homes close by. We're trying to prevent the fire from spreading."

Gazipur Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Mohammad Mamun confirmed that five warehouses have so far been gutted and said there are 20 to 22 jhut warehouses around the site of the fire.

"The extent of the damage is not yet known. We're trying to contact the jhut warehouse owners," he said.