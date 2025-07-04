Fire guts 40 shops in Narsingdi market

Third major blaze in 2 years

At least 40 semi-permanent shops were destroyed in a fire that broke out early today in the Muripatty area of Narsingdi's Madhabdi Bazar.

This marked the third major blaze in the region in the last two years.

The fire originated around 5:00am, believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit, and rapidly spread through shops selling plastic goods, jewellery, cosmetics, and snacks, confirmed Md Shimul Mohammad Rafi, deputy director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Narsingdi.

"A detailed investigation will reveal the exact cause," he said.

He added that five units from Narsingdi, Madhabdi, and Palash fire stations brought the flames under control by 6:30am, following an hour-long operation.

No casualties were reported, but the financial damage has been termed "disastrous" by local residents and traders.

Abul Kalam Azad, 57, who ran a plastic goods store, broke down in tears.

"It's all gone. I have nothing left to start over," he said.

Kamol Biswas, 38, owner of jewellery store Komol Shilpalaya, said, "I lost a lot of furniture and gold. Without government help, it's impossible to recover."

This fire follows two other major incidents in the nearby Baburhat-Shekerchar area.

On March 16, 2024, a fire destroyed 32 shops in Zia Uddin Market, causing losses estimated at Tk 10 crore.

On October 29, 2023, another blaze near the former office of the Baburhat Traders' Association razed nearly 100 shops, resulting in losses worth hundreds of crores.

Abdul Kaiyum Mia, owner of Rafeza Collection in Shekerchar, said, "Many traders are yet to recover from last year's fire. Now another fire has destroyed dozens more. Though the government waived loan interests for some, we never received the promised grants. Our businesses are still struggling to recover."

However, Nasir Ahmed Rigan, director of the Narsingdi Chamber of Commerce, said, "Support is provided after each incident, but no long-term action is taken. If this continues, the future of Narsingdi's wholesale markets is at serious risk."