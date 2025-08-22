Fire guts 12 vehicles at Habiganj filling station

A fire broke out at a CNG refuelling station in the Aushkandi area of Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj yesterday, destroying at least nine auto-rickshaws, a passenger bus, and two motorcycles.

The blaze erupted around 6:00am when a bus was being refuelled at Aushkandi station along the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.

A firefighting unit from Nabiganj fire service went to the spot and brought the fire under control after more than two and a half hours.

Habibur Rahman, station officer of Nabiganj fire service, said, "The fire broke out during the refuelling of a bus when its cylinder exploded. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control."

No casualties were reported at the time of filing this report.