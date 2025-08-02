Fire at Gulistan Sundarban Square Market under control

A fire that broke out on the fifth floor of Sundarban Square Market in the capital's Gulistan area this morning was brought under control after more than an hour of frantic efforts.

The blaze was reported at around 10:00am, and the first fire-fighting unit reached the scene within three minutes, according to Talha Bin Zasim, an officer of the media cell at Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters.

On information, eleven firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 11:10am.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be known immediately. No casualties have been reported so far.