Accidents & Fires
Star Online Report
Sat Aug 2, 2025 10:36 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 2, 2025 11:56 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Update-1
Accidents & Fires

Fire at Gulistan Sundarban Square Market under control

Sat Aug 2, 2025 10:36 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 2, 2025 11:56 AM
Star Online Report
Sat Aug 2, 2025 10:36 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 2, 2025 11:56 AM
Photo: Fire service

A fire that broke out on the fifth floor of Sundarban Square Market in the capital's Gulistan area this morning was brought under control after more than an hour of frantic efforts.

The blaze was reported at around 10:00am, and the first fire-fighting unit reached the scene within three minutes, according to Talha Bin Zasim, an officer of the media cell at Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On information, eleven firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 11:10am.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage could not be known immediately. No casualties have been reported so far.

Related topic:
market fireGulistan Fire
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

‘Abandoned’ but still in use

1y ago
Rapid Response Team successfully handled the emergency: DMCH director

Rapid Response Team successfully handled the emergency: DMCH director

2y ago
Dhaka safety hazards

Dhaka, a victim of poor governance

2y ago
|শীর্ষ খবর

জুলাই ঘোষণাপত্র ৫ আগস্ট বিকেল ৫টায়: প্রেস উইং

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার জুলাই ঘোষণাপত্রের খসড়া চূড়ান্ত করেছে। আগামী মঙ্গলবার, ৫ আগস্ট বিকেল ৫টায় গণঅভ্যুত্থানের সব পক্ষের উপস্থিতিতে জুলাই ঘোষণাপত্র জাতির সামনে উপস্থাপন করা হবে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রায়েরবাজারে অজ্ঞাত ১১৪ জুলাই শহীদের গণকবর রয়েছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

৪৯ মিনিট আগে