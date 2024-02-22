Fire in Gazipur warehouse under control

The fire that broke out in a fabric warehouse in the Konabari area of ​​Gazipur City Corporation this afternoon, was brought under control in the evening.

Seven firefighting units worked to bring the blaze under around 6:00pm, reports our correspondent quoting Ashrafuzzaman, in-charge of Sarabo Fire Station.

The blaze also spread to the residential area adjacent to the warehouse, said Abdullah, who owns several rooms there.

The fire at the jhoot (garment leftover including scraps of fabric) warehouse started around 3:35pm, said firefighter Arif Hossain of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Sarab.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage were yet to be known.