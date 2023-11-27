Fire at Gazipur spinning mill brought under control after three hours

A fire that broke out at a spinning mill in Gazipur's Kaliakoir upazila this morning was brought under control after three hours.

The fire started at Karatoa Spinning Mill in Safipur area around 6:00am.

On information, two fire engines brought the fire under control around 9:00am, said Mofazzal Hossain, station officer of Kaliakoir fire service.

According to fire service and mill authorities, sparks from a machine set the yarn in the factory ablaze.

Factory Director (Operation) Anwar Hossain said the fire has burnt several goods, including cotton.

The extent of the damage could not be known immediately.