Fire at Gazipur jute warehouse under control

A fire that broke out at a jute warehouse in Gazipur's Konabari last night has been brought under control after two hours.

On information of a fire around 9:07pm, two fire engines went to the jute warehouse in Dewaliabari, Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Duty Officer Mehdi Hasan told The Daily Star.

SI Rashed Mia, duty officer of Konabari Police Station, said, initially, it is suspected that the fire started from an electrical short-circuit.

The fire was brought under control around 11:00am with the help of locals.

No casualties were reported in the fire.

Dalim Ali, the owner of the godown, said that the damage caused by the fire is estimated to be Tk 40 lakh.