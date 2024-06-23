Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Jun 23, 2024 11:57 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 12:04 PM

Fire at Gazipur jhut warehouse doused after one and a half hours

Photo: UNB

A fire broke out early today at a jhut (garments wastage) warehouse of Shahida Apparels, a readymade garment (RMG) factory, in Ambagh area of Konabari in Gazipur city.

Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters' media cell, reported that the fire started around 2:20am at the warehouse under Ward-10 of Gazipur City Corporation.

Upon information, six firefighting engines rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames by 4:00am. The cause of the fire and extent of the damages are currently under investigation, the fire service official said.

"Thankfully, no casualties were reported in the incident," Sikder added.

 

