Fire at Gazipur cotton warehouse doused after three hours

A fire that broke out in a cotton warehouse in Basan area under Gazipur City Corporation last night has been doused after three hours.

Some machineries, cotton and jute were burnt in the fire, according to the fire service officials.

Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur fire service, told The Daily Star around 7:00am today that the fire originated at the warehouse in Basan Telipara area at 11:40pm yesterday and it was extinguished around 3:10am.

The factory owner, Yasin, said after the fire originated, the local fire service was informed and they quickly responded.

Robin Mia, duty officer of Joydevpur Fire Service in Gazipur, said two units of Chowrasta fire service try to brought the fire under control last night.

Later, two units from Joydevpur fire station joined them, he said.

The cause of the fire can be confirmed after investigation, said the fire service.

Meanwhile, five cotton warehouse were burnt partially when a fire broke out in BNP Goli area under Tongi West Police Station at 6:45am today.

Three units of Tongi Fire Service brought the fire under complete control around 7:20am, said Saiful Islam, duty officer of the fire station.