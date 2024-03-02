Fire at Gausul Azam Market under control

A fire that broke out at Gausul Azam Super Market in Dhaka's Nilkhet area this evening has been brought under control.

The fire originated at the Sign Plus shop of the market around 4:30pm, Ershad Hossain, a duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room, told The Daily Star.

On information, two fire engines from Palashi Fire Station rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 4:35pm, Muhammad Jisan Rahman, officer-in-charge of Palashi Fire Service and Civil Defence Station.

"Fifty percent of the fire was doused by the market's employees as they had fire extinguishers. We brought the fire under control fully within five minutes," he added.

Jisan Rahman said the extent of losses from the fire might be around Tk 1 lakh.