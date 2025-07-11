Fire at garment factory in Karnaphuli EPZ doused

A fire that broke out at a garment accessories manufacturing factory in the Karnaphuli Export Processing Zone (EPZ) area of Chattogram city this afternoon has been doused.

The fire originated in the factory "Zant Accessories" around 2:30pm, said Mozammel, a telephone operator at the Chattogram Divisional Fire Service control room.

On information, eight units of the fire service from the EPZ, Karnaphuli, and Agrabad fire stations rushed to the spot and started working to douse the blaze, he said.

The blaze has been almost completely extinguished by 6:00pm, he said.

Mozammel also said, "The fire originated on the ground floor of a four‑storey building. It took nearly three and a half hours to douse the flame."

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not be confirmed immediately.