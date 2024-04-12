Fire at Ctg oil factory now under control

A fire that broke out at an edible oil refinery in Chattogram's Karnaphuli upazila today morning has been brought under control.

The fire broke out at the office room of the factory around 8:20am and was brought under control by eight fire fighting units around 9:20am, Fire Service and Civil Defense Deputy Director Din Moni Sharma confirmed.

"The units from different fire stations in the port city rushed to the factory on the southern bank of the Karnaphuli and managed to bring the blaze under control by 9:20am," he said.

Jahir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli Police Station, said the fire broke out in an abandoned office room inside the factory.