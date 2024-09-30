Fire on crude oil tanker 'Banglar Jyoti' at Ctg port under control

A fire broke out Bangladesh-flagged crude oil tanker "Banglar Jyoti" this morning after an explosion on the ship's bow.

The explosion took place while the tanker was anchored at Dolphin Jetty No. 7 of Chattogram Port around 10:45am, said Md Omor Faruk, secretary of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA).

"The fire has been brought under control," he said to The Daily Star around 12:30pm.

The tanker is owned by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC). According to CPA sources, the tanker was unloading around 11,000 tonnes of crude oil.

The CPA, along with the Bangladesh Navy, Coast Guard, and Fire Service and Civil Defence, dispatched multiple tugboats and firefighting vessels to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, BSC sources said that three of the crew members of the tanker are missing after the incident.

As a precautionary measure, all nearby ships were relocated to safe zones, and oil installations were instructed to remain on high alert, said the CPA official.