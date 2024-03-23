Fire at chemical warehouse in Chawkbazar under control

A fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka's Chawkbazar early today was brought under control.

The fire started at 3:30am and was brought under control at 6:00am by eight fire engines, Shahjahan Sikder, an official of fire service media cell told The Daily Star.

The first unit reached the spot at 3:35am, Fire Service and Civil Defence said in a message.

Photo: Collected

The cause of the fire or the extent of damages could not be known immediately.