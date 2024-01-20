Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Jan 20, 2024 10:12 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 10:14 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Fire at Chawkbazar building brought under control

Star Digital Report
Sat Jan 20, 2024 10:12 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 20, 2024 10:14 AM
Photo: Collected

A fire broke out at a building in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar area this morning.

The fire originated around 9:00am on the ground floor of six-storey Solaiman Tower, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service media cell.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On information, six fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 9:50am, the fire service official said.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately, he added.

No injury was reported in the fire.

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
দূষিত বাতাস
|পরিবেশ

বায়ুদূষণ কমাতে পরিকল্পনা থাকলেও বাস্তবায়নে পিছিয়ে সরকার

বিশেষজ্ঞরা বলছেন, বাংলাদেশের জন্য অর্থায়ন কোনো সমস্যা নয়। বরং সঠিক পদক্ষেপের অভাবই মূল সমস্যা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

প্রাইভেটকার পুকুরে পড়ে ছাত্রলীগের ৪ কর্মী নিহত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X