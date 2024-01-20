Fire at Chawkbazar building brought under control

A fire broke out at a building in Old Dhaka's Chawkbazar area this morning.

The fire originated around 9:00am on the ground floor of six-storey Solaiman Tower, said Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service media cell.

On information, six fire engines rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 9:50am, the fire service official said.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately, he added.

No injury was reported in the fire.