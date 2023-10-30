Fire breaks out in wholesale cloth market in Narsingdi

A fire broke out in a wholesale cloth market in Madhabdi's Baburhat of Narsingdi last night.

Locals said the fire originated at around 11:00pm and around four to five shops were burnt down, reports our Narsingdi correspondent.

Nine fire engines are on the spot working to douse the fire, said Sadekul Bari, station officer of Narsingdi Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The cause of the fire could be not immediately known.

Photo: Collected

No injuries have been reported so far, he added.

Emdadul Haque, in-charge of Sheikherchar police outpost, said, "Efforts are on to control the fire. Locals are also coming forward to douse the fire."

The damage caused by the fire could not be known yet, he said.

The origin of the fire cannot be ascertained without investigation, added police.