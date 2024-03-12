Fire breaks out at Uttara-11 kitchen market

A massive fire broke out at a kitchen market near Zamzam Tower in Uttara Sector-11 of Dhaka early today.

On information of a fire at 2:02am, 10 fire engines went to the spot to bring the blaze under control, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Photo: Screengrab

The extent of the damage could not be known till the filing of the report at 2:40am.

So far, no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.