Tue Mar 12, 2024 02:48 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 02:52 AM

Fire breaks out at Uttara-11 kitchen market

Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 12, 2024 02:48 AM
Photo: Screengrab

A massive fire broke out at a kitchen market near Zamzam Tower in Uttara Sector-11 of Dhaka early today.

On information of a fire at 2:02am, 10 fire engines went to the spot to bring the blaze under control, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Photo: Screengrab

The extent of the damage could not be known till the filing of the report at 2:40am.

So far, no casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

