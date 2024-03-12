Fire breaks out at Uttara-11 kitchen market
A massive fire broke out at a kitchen market near Zamzam Tower in Uttara Sector-11 of Dhaka early today.
On information of a fire at 2:02am, 10 fire engines went to the spot to bring the blaze under control, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.
The extent of the damage could not be known till the filing of the report at 2:40am.
So far, no casualties were reported.
The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.
