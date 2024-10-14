Fire breaks out at the Barishal hospital

Patients panic, blaze doused in 3hrs, probe body formed

A fire broke out at the new medicine building of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal yesterday morning, leaving the hospital's patients and their attendants in panic.

The fire was brought under control three hours after it broke out at the building's warehouse, according to the Barishal divisional office of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Photo: Titu Das

After the fire broke out, patients were shifted to the old building from the medicine building, said the hospital's Assistant Director (Finance) Md Rejawanur Rahaman.

Meanwhile, the SBMCH authority has formed a six-member investigation committee, led by Prof Md Imrul Kayes, and asked it to file a report within three days, he also said.

Photo: Titu Das

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, deputy director of Barishal Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, "As per the initial investigation, the fire at the warehouse of the new building may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. A formal investigation committee is being established to ascertain the cause."

Anar, an Ansar member who took part in the evacuation process, said they have shifted around 600 critical patients, including ICU patients, to the old building of SBMCH.

Photo: Titu Das

Among the evacuated patients was journalist Shamim Ahmed, who had been admitted to the stroke unit on the fourth floor yesterday. His daughter, Sharmin Ahmed, said, "My father is seriously ill and was unconscious. We struggled to move him down from the fourth floor."

She added that they decided not to return to the hospital and have since admitted him to the local KMC clinic.

Scenes of panic unfolded outside the hospital as well, with many patients, some carrying oxygen cylinders and saline drips, rushing to escape the building.

On June 4, a fire broke out in the kidney dialysis section of the hospital, also causing a significant scare.

The recurrence of such incidents has raised concerns about the safety measures in place at the hospital.