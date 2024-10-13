Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 13, 2024 10:48 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 13, 2024 10:52 AM

Accidents & Fires

Fire breaks out at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Barishal

Star file photo

A fire broke out at the warehouse of the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College's in Barishal this morning.

Eight fire engines are working to bring the fire under control, said Mizanur Rahman, deputy director of Fire Service Barishal Divisional Office.

The firefighters rushed to the spot around 9:50am, he said, adding that the cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

As news of the fire spread, many patients and their relatives left the building in fear.

