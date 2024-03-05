Fire breaks out at S Alam sugar mill

A fire broke out at a warehouse of S Alam Refined Sugar Mills in Ichhanagar area of port city around 4:00pm yesterday. As of 12:30am today, the blaze at the warehouse, where raw sugar was stored, was under control but not completely doused. PHOTO: RAJIB RAIHAN

A fire broke out at the S Alam Refined Sugar Mills in the port city around 4:00pm yesterday ruining a huge amount of sugar.

After hours of effort, the blaze could be brought under control around 11:00pm but was yet to be completely doused, officials of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room in Chattogram told The Daily Star around 12:30am today.

They said the air force and navy personnel joined the efforts around 8:30pm.

While at the spot between 6:00pm and 9:00pm, this correspondent saw one warehouse on fire.

There were two more warehouses next to it. There was also a generator room close by.

The firefighters were trying to stop the flames from spreading to the other warehouses.

Many employees of the factory were seen fighting the fire alongside the firemen.

Factory officials claimed that warehouse had about 70,000 tonnes of unrefined sugar.

Assistant Manager of the factory Hasmat Ali said the fire engines reached the scene 30 minutes after the fire broke out. He also said the fire broke out at the upper portion of the warehouse.

Sarwar Sani, a worker, said the unrefined sugar reaches the warehouse from vessels on a conveyor belt and that the fire was seen at the upper section of the belt.

"We had fire-fighting equipment but we could not extinguish the blaze as it was high from the ground," he said.

"There is heavy smoke in the building making it difficult for firefighters to douse the blaze," said Abdul Malek, assistant director of the FSCD, Chattogram, adding, "We are trying our best."

Jahir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli Police Station, said they have no information regarding casualties or anyone missing.

A seven-member committee headed by Additional District Magistrate of Chattogram Mamunur Rahman has been formed to investigate the fire at the unrefined sugar warehouse of the mills in Ichhanagar under Karnaphuli Police Station.

Other members of the committee include representatives from the FSCD, Industrial Police, Metropolitan Police, and upazila administration.

The committee has been asked to submit the probe report within seven working days.