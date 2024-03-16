Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 16, 2024 09:15 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 09:21 PM

Accidents & Fires

Fire breaks out at Rifle Club Electronics Market in Ctg

Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 16, 2024 09:15 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 16, 2024 09:21 PM

A fire broke out at the Rifle Club Electronics Market in Chattogram's New Market area this evening.

Four fire engines have been engaged to douse the blaze, reports our staff correspondent citing Chattogram Divisional Fire Service Headquarters.

Assistant Commissioner AC (Kotwali Zone) Atanu Chawkrabarty of Chattogram Metropolitan Police said police and firefighters are working on the spot.

Smoke engulfed the whole area where firefighters were trying to bring the situation under control, he said.

Witnesses said the fire originated at the UCB Bank Rifle Club branch office on the ground floor of the four-storeyed building at around 7:00pm.

The Chittagong Rifle Club building houses hundreds of electronics shops.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately, he added.

No casualties were reported so far.

