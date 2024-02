A fire broke out at a residential building in Dhaka's Purna Paltan tonight.

The fire originated on the first floor of a seven-storey building around 10:05pm, Ershad Hossain, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room, told The Daily Star.

On information, two fire engines rushed to the spot and are working to douse the blaze, he said.

However, the reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.