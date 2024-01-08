Fire breaks out at RDA market in Rajshahi

A massive fire broke out at RDA Market near Zero Point in Rajshahi city this evening.

Nine units of firefighters were trying to bring the blaze under control around 7.45pm, reports our staff correspondent quoting Wahedul Islam, deputy director of Fire Service and Civil Defence of Rajshahi.

No casualty was reported till 7:45pm, he said.

The fire started at an unauthorised kitchen near the entrance of the market, said the official adding that the reason behind the blaze could not be known immediately.

Rajshahi City Corporation's Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Police Commissioner Biplob Bijoy Talukder, and senior officials visited the scene.

The RDA market was declared extremely vulnerable to fire several years ago for its densely populated shops which reduce the scope for air and water going into the market.