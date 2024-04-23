Fire breaks out at launch in Sadarghat

A fire broke out at a launch in Dhaka's Sadarghat area this afternoon.

Four fire engines are trying to douse the blaze that originated at the Barishal-bound launch at Shyambazar Kheyaghat around 12:55pm, said Lima Khanam, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the launch, MV Bangalee, and no passengers were on board at the time, said Talha Bin Jashim, an official of fire service's media cell.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.