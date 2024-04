A fire broke out at Salam Jute Mills Ltd near Jabusa Chowrasta in Rupsa upazila of Khulna this afternoon.

The fire originated in the mill around 5:28pm, said Md Faruq Shikder, assistant director of Khulna Fire Service.

On Information, a total of 11 fire engines rushed to the spot and are working to extinguish the fire, he told our Khulna correspondent.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.