Fire breaks out at jhut warehouse in Gazipur

A fire broke out at a jhut (waste fabric generated during apparel manufacturing) warehouse near a second-hand goods market in the Rangila Bazar area of Sreepur upazila this afternoon.

The fire started around 1:15pm, said Sujan Mia, sub-inspector of Sreepur Model Police Station.

The fire was yet to be doused at 3:20pm, when this report was filed.

After receiving information, two units of Sreepur Fire Service are currently on the scene to douse the fire, according to Hafizul Islam, duty officer at the Fire Service Control Room

"We received the report at 1:15pm and initially dispatched one unit. Now, two units are working to extinguish the fire," he said.

Locals reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the warehouse before notifying the fire service.

Belal Hossain, inspector of Gazipur Fire Station, said efforts are ongoing to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined.

"Police are working with the fire service to control the situation," SI Sujan Mia said.

There have been no reports of casualties.