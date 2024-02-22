Fire breaks out in Gazipur warehouse

A fire broke out in a fabric warehouse in Konabari area of ​​Gazipur City Corporation this afternoon.

A total of seven fire engines were working to control the blaze around 5:30pm, when this report was filed.

The blaze also spread to the residential area adjacent to the warehouse, said Abdullah, who owns several rooms there, reports our local correspondent.

The fire at the jhoot (garment leftover including scraps of fabric) warehouse started around 3:35pm, said firefighter Arif Hossain of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Sarab.

"More firefighting units have been informed and are arriving at the scene," Deputy Assistant Director of Gazipur Fire Service Abdullah Al Arefin said.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.