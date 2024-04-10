Fire breaks out in Gazipur RMG factory

A fire broke out at a readymade garment factory in Pubail Satpoa area of ​​Gazipur city late last night.

The fire broke out in Nest Composite Ltd around 11:00pm, Al Amin, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Gazipur told our local correspondent.

On information, six fire engines from Tongi, Joydebpur and Gazipur rushed to the spot and are working to douse the blaze, said the fire service officials.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.

Locals said T-shirts are made in this factory.