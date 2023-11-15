Fire breaks out at Gazipur factory
A fire broke out at a foam factory in Gazipur's Kaliakair upazila last night.
The fire started around 11:10pm at the one-storey tin-shed building of Safwan Modern Limited, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Moniruzzaman, sub-inspector of Kaliakor Police Station.
On information, seven fire engines rushed to the spot and were working to douse the fire at the time of filing this report at 12:55pm, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer at the Fire Service Control Room, reports UNB.
The reason behind the blaze could not be known.
No casualties were reported.
