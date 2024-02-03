Fire breaks out at garments factory in Gazipur's Sreepur

A fire broke out at a garments factory in Sreepur area of ​​Gazipur this evening.

Being informed at 3:58pm, four fire engines went to Globe Gloves (Bangladesh) Manufacturing Limited and were trying to douse the blaze, reports our Gazirpur correspondent quoting Saiful Islam, duty officer of Sreepur Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The fire spread to the first and second floors of the building. Firefighters were still trying to bring the flames under control till filing of the this report at 5:57pm.

Initially, there were no reports of casualties.

The cause behind the fire could not be known immediately.