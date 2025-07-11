Accidents & Fires
Staff Correspondent, Chattogram
Fri Jul 11, 2025 04:46 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:34 PM

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Karnaphuli EPZ

Photo: Md Rajib Raihan

A fire broke out at a garment accessories manufacturing factory in the Karnaphuli Export Processing Zone (EPZ) area of Chattogram city this afternoon.

The fire originated in the factory "Zant Accessories" around 2:30pm, said Mozammel, a telephone operator at the Chattogram Divisional Fire Service control room.

On information, eight units of the fire service from the EPZ, Karnaphuli, and Agrabad fire stations rushed to the spot and started working to douse the blaze, he said.

As of 4:15pm, the fire was yet to be brought under full control due to the intensity of the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not be confirmed immediately.

The fire service said further details will be provided after initial assessments.

