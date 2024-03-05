Fire breaks out at Ctg sugar mill

A fire broke out at S Alam Refined Sugar Mills in Ichhanagar area of port city around 4:00pm yesterday. The fire occurred in a warehouse in which 70,000 tonnes of raw sugar were stored. The fire was still not under control at 10:30pm last night. However, no casualties were reported. PHOTO: RAJIB RAIHAN

A fire broke out at S Alam Refined Sugar Mills in Ichhanagar area of port city around 4:00pm yesterday.

On information, seven fire engines from the Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and were trying to control the blaze, said Abdul Malek, assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence. "The heavy smoke is making it difficult for firefighters to douse the blaze."

Contacted, Jahir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli Police Station, said on information, police rushed to the spot and were assisting the firefighters. "So far, we have no reports on anyone stranded inside."

Speaking to The Daily Star, Subrata Kumar Bhoumick, executive director of S Alam Group, said the sugar mill was in operation when the fire started. "We are yet to know how it happened."

Hasmat Ali, manager of S Alam Refined Sugar Mills, said the fire broke out at a warehouse where 70,000 tonnes of raw sugar were stored.

Sarwar Sani, a labourer at the sugar mills' warehouse, said raw sugar reaches the warehouse from the vessel via a belt, adding, the fire started at the upper portion of the belt.

"Although we have fire-fighting equipment, we could not extinguish the blaze with it."

The fire was still not under control as of filing this report at 10:30pm.