Fire breaks out at Ctg clinic, no casualties reported

Oxygen cylinder leak caused the fire

A fire broke out at Mamata Maternity Clinic in Chattogram's Lalkhan Bazar area this afternoon, reportedly from an oxygen cylinder leak in the operation theatre.

Witnesses and firemen said the flames were first spotted around 3:10pm, prompting locals to immediately alert the fire service.

Two units from the Agrabad Fire Station rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 3:50pm, said Mohammad Abdur Razzak, deputy director of Chattogram Fire Service.

"The fire originated in the operation theatre on the ground floor of the clinic," he said.

"The extent of the damage is minimal. As a precaution, patients were transferred to nearby branches of the same clinic."

No casualties have been reported, said Razzak.

He added that the clinic authorities have been advised to carry out necessary repairs before resuming operations.