Fire breaks out at Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp again

Four days after the devastating fire that burned down at least 800 shelters at the Rohingya refugee camp-5, a fire broke out again at the same camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar early today.

At least eight shelters were gutted in today's fire, which originated at the B block-8 around 12:45am, said firefighters.

No casualties were reported in the fire.

"We are investigating the reason behind the fire," said Shafiqul Islam, station officer of Ukhiya Fire Service and Civil Defense.

After the fire started, the trained volunteers of the camp acted immediately and four engines of Ukhiya fire service also joined them, said Shafiqul.

The fire was brought under control after an hour, he said.

The camps have seen at least three fire incidents in the last 15 days. At least 1,000 shelters were destroyed in the January 6 fire.

Many victims are still living in extreme distress after losing all their belongings in the fire.