A fire broke out at a building in Dhaka's Shewrapara area this afternoon.

Two fire engines were on their way to the scene after learning about the fire at a building on Shamim Sarani around 6:15pm, said Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room.

The cause of the fire could not be determined immediately, he added.