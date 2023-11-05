Fire breaks out in animal feed factory in Gazipur

A fire broke out in an animal feed factory in Gazipur's Joydebpur area.

The fire originated at the mill of Quality Feeds Limited at Bagher Bazar around 1:30pm, our Gazipur correspondent reports quoting Industrial Police-2 Inspector Abdur Noor.

Two fire engines of Sreepur Fire Service Station were trying to douse the flames, Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service Station, said around 2:30pm.

He added that the blaze will be brought under control soon.

There were no reports of casualties.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.