Fire at Big Boss factory still burning after 5 hours

The Big Boss warehouse in Gazipur was still burning more than five hours after a group of workers set it on fire amid ongoing protests over unpaid salaries.

The fire broke out at the warehouse of Big Boss Corporation Ltd in Kashimpur area around 1:00pm.

Firefighters were only able to reach the scene around 4:45pm after being delayed for hours due to worker unrest.

The fire was still raging around 6:00pm, Ariful Haque, in-charge of the Kashimpur Fire Service, told The Daily Star.

"We attempted to reach the location [earlier], but agitated workers vandalised our vehicle. We have not been to the site yet," he said, adding that engines from other fire stations were also working to douse the flames.

Zahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kashimpur Police Station, confirmed the incident, adding that workers from several factories in the Beximco Industrial Park were involved.

The workers blocked the Kaliakoir-Nabinagar road this morning, halting traffic on both sides. Demonstrators also urged workers from neighboring factories to join the protest. During the chaos, some protesters set fire to the warehouse, reports our correspondent quoting locals.

Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service, said agitating workers from nearby factories set the Big Boss warehouse ablaze.