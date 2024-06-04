Fire at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital doused

Accidents & Fires
Photo: Titu Das/Star

A fire broke out in the storeroom of the kidney dialysis department of Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital this evening.

Hospital staff put out the fire using fire extinguishers, said hospital Director Dr Saiful Islam.

He said a three-member probe committee headed by Deputy Director Moniruzzaman Shaheen has been formed to investigate the incident.

After they submit a report in the next three days, the cause of the fire will be known.

There was no damage in the incident.

However, the fire caused panic among patients and attendants on the floor.

