Fire at 17-storey Gulshan building doused

A fire that broke out at the AWR Tower near Gulshan-1 circle in Dhaka this afternoon has been doused.

The fire originated on the eighth floor of the 17-storey building around 4:20pm, Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence, told The Daily Star.

According to witnesses, the fire was extinguished around 4:50pm.

Rafi Al Faruk said three fire engines reached the spot around 4:35pm. But locals doused the fire before that, he added.

The fire might have originated from the outdoor unit of an air conditioner, the official added.