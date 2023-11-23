Female cop killed as bus hits motorcycle in Savar

A female police constable was killed and her husband injured after a bus hit their motorcycle on the Dhaka-Aricha highway at Hemayetpur bus stand in Savar today.

The deceased, Afsana Akhter, was a constable of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn-11) of Mirpur-14 in Dhaka, Sheikh Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Savar Highway Police Station, told our Savar correspondent.

OC Hasan said that after Afsana completed her duty in the capital's Uttara area, she along with her husband started going towards her sister's house in Kalampur on a motorcycle.

When they reached Hemayetpur bus stand area around 3:00pm, a speeding bus of Selfie Paribahan hit their motorcycle from behind.

As both of them fell on the road, Afsana was run over by the bus and died on the spot. Her husband was taken to hospital.

Police recovered the body from the spot, said the OC.

Efforts are on to seize the bus and detain its driver and helper, added the police official.