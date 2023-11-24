Female cop dies as bus hits bike

A female police constable was killed and her husband injured after a bus hit their motorcycle on the Dhaka-Aricha highway at Hemayetpur bus stand in Savar yesterday.

The deceased, Afsana Akhter, was a constable of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn-11) of Mirpur-14 in Dhaka, said Sheikh Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Savar Highway Police Station.

He said after completing her duty in Uttara, Afsana along with her husband headed towards her sister's house in Kalampur on a bike. When they reached Hemayetpur bus stand area around 3:00pm, a bus of Selfie Paribahan hit their motorcycle from behind.