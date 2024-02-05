Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Mon Feb 5, 2024 05:00 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 5, 2024 05:03 PM

Accidents & Fires

Female college student killed as truck hits bike in Munshiganj

A 17-year-old college student died when a truck hit the motorcycle she was riding in Munshiganj's Sreenagar upazila this morning.

The deceased was identified as Swarna Akhtar, daughter of Sekender Khalasi of Muksudpur village of Dohar upazila. Swarna was a class 12 student of Padma College.

The accident happened around 10:00am near the Kamargaon area of Bhagyakul union, said Abdullah Al Tayebi, officer-in-charge of Sreenagar Police Station.

Swarna was travelling on a motorcycle to her college when a speeding truck hit the bike from behind. She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, said the OC.

According to eyewitnesses and police, the truck driver fled the scene after the accident. The driver of the motorcycle also left, leaving Swarna's body behind.

The deceased's body has been taken into police custody, and legal proceedings are underway, the OC added.

 

push notification