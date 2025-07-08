Father, son killed in Sirajganj road accident

Another son was also injured in the accident

A father and his son were killed, and another son injured after a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw on Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway in Ullapara upazila of Sirajganj this morning.

The victims were identified as Abdul Mannan Khandakar, 70, and his son Jewel Khandakar, 35, of Puran Bera village of Solonga in Sirajganj.

Md Abdur Rouf, officer-in-charge of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station, said that as Mannan was feeling sick this morning, his son took him to the hospital on a battery-run three-wheeler.

When their vehicle reached Choriya Shikha around 7:00am, a Bonpara-bound speedy truck hit the auto-rickshaw, leaving both father and son dead on the spot.

Mannan's another son, Russel Khondokar, was injured in the accident. He was taken to Sirajganj General Hospital.

Police seized the truck, but its driver and helper have gone into hiding after the incident, added the police official.